WWE Hall of Famer JBL has high praise for Judgment Day member JD McDonagh following his performance at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event.

The show, which was taped before airing on YouTube later in the week, featured CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, and El Grande Americano defeating Omos, Dominik Mysterio, and McDonagh in the main event.

During a recent episode of the “Something To Wrestle” podcast, JBL reflected on the match and singled out McDonagh as someone who deserves considerably more recognition for his abilities inside the ring.

“I love this main event, and I am such a huge fan of JD McDonough,” JBL said. “I don’t watch a ton of wrestling, but when he (McDonagh) came down to Mexico, I’d watched him, but not just a ton of it.”

The former WWE Champion explained that watching McDonagh work up close gave him an even greater appreciation for his talent, particularly his ability to control the action and direct others throughout a match.

“Man, what a incredible talent that guy is,” JBL continued. “Man, he is so freaking good in the ring. The way he moves people around? He’s a general in there. You can see how he’s controlling the match.”

JBL went on to question whether McDonagh receives the recognition he deserves, admitting that he doesn’t follow much of the online discussion surrounding professional wrestling.

Regardless of how others view the Judgment Day star, JBL believes McDonagh has earned every bit of praise that comes his way.

“I mean, I’m just…he’s the man,” he added. “That guy is, I don’t know if he gets the credit or not. Cause I don’t read a lot of the stuff that’s out there, but whatever credit there is, he deserves every bit of it. That kid can go, I mean, really impressive.”

McDonagh has been a regular presence on WWE programming as a member of The Judgment Day, working alongside Dominik Mysterio and the other members of the faction.