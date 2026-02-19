Where is the mystery crate angle headed?

Who or what is going to come out of it?

We’ll find out in just over a week at WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago, however if you ask WWE Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray, the idea itself has Vince McMahon’s fingerprints all over it.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how he feels the idea seems like a Vince McMahon one, as well as Chris Jericho rumors.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the mystery crate on Raw having Vince McMahon’s fingerprints all over it: “That segment last night had written, produced, and directed by Vincent Kennedy McMahon written all over it. That’s what I thought, and hey, to me that’s funny because that’s something so typically Vince. I mean The Undertaker was standing in front of a crate and a puppy came out. Seth Rollins was standing in front of a crate and Sting popped out. The Gobbledy Gooker, they’re like 0-3 for crates and things popping out of things.”

On Chris Jericho rumors: “Chris Jericho arrived in the WWE in Chicago. Could the crate have anything to do with a returning Chris Jericho? And I don’t mean like Chris Jericho’s in the crate because I just texted with him this morning and he’s on tour in Europe… so he’s not in the crate. Nobody is waiting in the crate because, not for nothing, Chris Jericho popping out of a crate, I could never see Chris Jericho doing that.”