WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter is entering the podcast world.

Slaughter announced on Monday that he is launching a new podcast titled “That’s An Order,” with the first episode scheduled to premiere Wednesday on YouTube. New episodes will be released once per month.

“BIG NEWS, MAGGOTS,” Slaughter wrote. “This Wednesday, my new podcast THAT’S AN ORDER debuts on YouTube!”

The WWE legend says the monthly show will give him an opportunity to interact with fans while looking back on stories and memorable moments from his lengthy career.

“I’ll be doing the podcast once per month to answer fan questions, tell stories, and relive the biggest moments in my career,” Slaughter continued. “Get subscribed at YouTube.com/@GoldenEraNetw to be ready for the big debut on Wednesday …and THAT’S AN ORDER!”

The podcast announcement comes shortly after Slaughter revealed that a live-action movie based on his character is also in development. Slaughter announced plans for the film last week.