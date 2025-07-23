Another health update has surfaced regarding Hulk Hogan.
On Tuesday evening, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart surfaced via social media to share a positive health update on “The Hulkster.”
Hart shared the following update via Facebook:
UPDATE FROM JIMMY HART – TUESDAY, JULY 22nd, 6PM:Statement from the “Mouth of the South” himself:
“Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!”
🌟 This is great news as there has been alot of false reporting on Hulk’s health. Jimmy has been his closest friend for many years and this is news that I’m glad to share with everyone.