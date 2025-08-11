Corey Graves has a partner set for him at the desk on the call for AAA TripleMania XXXIII.

After it was announced last week that Graves, the color commentator for WWE Raw on Netflix every Monday night, and WWE NXT on The CW Network every Tuesday night, will be serving as one-half of the commentary team for AAA TripleMania XXXIII, an update has since surfaced regarding his on-air broadcast partner.

WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL has confirmed reports that he will call the annual AAA special event later this month alongside Graves.

“And I’m proud to announce that I’m going down to Mexico City this weekend and I will be doing commentary with Corey Graves for the entire TripleMania,” JBL stated during the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast. “I may not be your favorite commentator, but, this is the first announcement, this is groundbreaking news. I am going to Mexico City. I just got the deal from WWE — not a deal. They asked me to come out and do commentary. Some of you call that a deal or not. It’s an engagement, it’s an appearance, whatever you want to call it but, I’m very excited to go be a part of TripleMania.”

JBL continued, “I got a call and I don’t know who all I can say names about so I don’t want to say names without permission. But I got a call from people down there… text with Jeremy Borash this morning and he said, ‘Go ahead and announce it. It’s fine.’ I got a call last week, said, ‘Would you come down and do commentary?’ And I said, ‘I would absolutely love to,’ and I love Corey. Corey, I think is just fantastic, and moving in the play-by-play chair, he’s done a great job at what he’s done. Konnan, of course, legend of lucha. He’s a wrestling legend. It’s gonna be a lot of fun down there. I’ve been going down there ever since the early 90s. That’s where I first met Konnan right after the first TripleManía which he headlined by the way. I think it was the biggest crowd in AAA history down there. I’ve been going down there ever since and so I’ve been working some with AAA. I love Dorian Roldán down there. I mean, it’s the Antonio Peña, the whole legacy of everything that is AAA, and then, didn’t know if I was coming back, you know, because of the WWE buying AAA, and then they give me a call last week saying, ‘Hey, would you come do commentary for the show?’ And I said, that doesn’t take but a nanosecond. ‘Yes! Yes! Absolutely, I’d love to.’ I can’t wait to be down there.”

Two WWE-related crossover matches have been announced for AAA TripleMania XXXIII, with Lola Vice from WWE NXT teaming up with Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa to take on the trio from The Judgment Day, represented by WWE Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as well as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez, with Roxanne Perez in their corner.

Additionally announced in a crossover match is a Fatal-4-Way bout for the AAA Mega Championship, with El Hijo del Vikingo defending his title against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

AAA TripleMania XXXIII is scheduled to take place on August 16 at Arena CDMX in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico, streaming live via the official WWE YouTube channel in English and Spanish, presented by Cricket 5G.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)