WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry spoke with PWMania about the long-rumored showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the possibility of The Rock one day having an ownership role in WWE.

Here are some highlights:

On whether Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is still WWE’s biggest possible match: “I hope so. I’ve been begging for it for 5 years now and it still hasn’t happened. I think that will be the biggest wrestling attraction in the world that people want to see that we haven’t seen yet. It would be up there as one of the biggest fights in wrestling history. It would be up there with Rock vs Hogan.”

On the possibility of The Rock one day having an ownership role in WWE: “I think that it would be awesome. To see a wrestler that we shared the locker room with be one of the heads, if not the head, of the ownership group that owns a pro wrestling company would be amazing. But that also would be saying that you don’t like TKO running it, that you don’t want nobody else to run it, that you want The Rock to run it and I don’t know if that’s feasible.”