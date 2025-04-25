– During the TNA Rebellion 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on April 24, 2025, it was announced that next week’s post-TNA Rebellion 2025 show will take place live on AXS TV and TNA+ from Irvine, CA. The Thursday, May 1, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT will air at a special start time of 10pm EST. / 7pm PST.

– Also on the 4/24 TNA iMPACT, Trey Miguel and Ace Austin lost to Moose and JDC in the tag-team opener, thanks to interference from Brian Myers of The System. Later in the show, Austin pointed out in a backstage segment with Miguel that he can’t call Chris Bey for help. Miguel pointed out that they took out Zachary Wentz, so he can’t hit up his tag-team partner either. Miguel then pulled out a cell phone and called someone. He turned the phone to the camera to show the name “Sean Waltman.” He tells him, “Hey O.G. … Yeah, this is THAT call.” Later in the show, it was announced that The Rascalz & Ace Austin with Sean Waltman in their corner will take on The System with Alisha Edwards in their corner at TNA Rebellion 2025.