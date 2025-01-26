WWE Royal Rumble season is here.

And with it comes the fun of 60 different people “declaring” for the two 30-person battle royal-style matches.

Some big names that many would not suspect have teased declaring for this year’s matches, including Undertaker’s wife and WWE Hall of Fame legend Michelle McCool.

McCool took to X on Sunday morning and spoke about her WWE status.

“REAL TALK – since retiring, I’ve never been in any ‘serious talks’ with anyone about another run….not saying it wouldn’t be nice?!?! Confident I can go, so here’s my question,” she wrote. “All ya gotta do is ‘declare yourself these days for the Rumble?!?’ #FLAWLESS 😂💙😂.”

McCool continued, “Sorry y’all, saw this & truly made me wonder! #wwe #royalrumble #isitreallythatsimple #whodoicall 😂.”

Take that for what you will.