Could a WWE Hall of Fame legend be headed to Friday nights on the blue brand of WWE SmackDown?

Following her first WWE Raw singles match victory in over seven years on Monday night’s show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, women’s wrestling legend Nikki Bella joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the official Raw Recap podcast.

During her appearance on the official post-Raw podcast on WWE’s official YouTube channel, Nikki Bella spoke about her issues with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice, stemming from the Women’s Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2.

“She wouldn’t stop talking about me,” Bella said of Green. “And then being in the battle royal with her [on Sunday night], I’m like, I just couldn’t get rid of her and her crew. I’m like, oh my gosh, like, I just want to win this thing, and so I’m actually very proud that I eliminated all of them. Of course, with Piper, I’d helped with Stephanie, but if you look back I eliminated them all.”

Bella continued, discussing her victory over Green on the 7/14 episode of Raw in Birmingham, and how she is “probably going to have to show up to SmackDown” to finish things between them once and for all.

“So, to be in my place tonight and then how everything went down, I’m so annoyed at her and this isn’t over,” Bella said. “Tonight was just the beginning, but it’s not over with Chelsea Green. I’m not ending a match with someone like that. She got lucky. [She] still lost, but it’s just the beginning. I mean, If she stops showing up here, well, I’m probably going to have to show up to SmackDown.”