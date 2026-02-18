Could Trish Stratus be gearing up for another WWE run?

WWE recently announced that it will hold its first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy on May 31, presenting WWE Clash in Italy as part of the company’s 2026 Summer European Tour.

The tour is scheduled to run from May 29 through June 22 and will feature 11 total stops across Europe. Along with Clash In Italy, the overseas swing will include three episodes of WWE Raw, two episodes of WWE SmackDown, and five non-televised live events.

The announcement quickly caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who teased the possibility of being part of the festivities.

Stratus wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post regarding the tour, “No, but why do I suddenly feel like dusting off this ring rust?”

Her message immediately fueled speculation among fans that she could be eyeing another return to the ring during the European run.

Stratus last competed in the summer of 2025 at WWE Evolution, where she challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Nothing has been officially announced regarding her involvement in the upcoming tour.

But the tease was enough to get people talking.

Featured below is the complete schedule:

* Friday, May 29: SmackDown at Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain

* Sunday, May 31: WWE Clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

* Monday, June 1: Raw at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

* Tuesday, June 2: House show at Zenith de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France

* Wednesday, June 3: House show at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal

* Thursday, June 4: House show at Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain

* Friday, June 5: SmackDown at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy

* Saturday, June 6: House show at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy

* Sunday, June 7: House show at Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy

* Monday, June 8: Raw at Accor Arena in Paris France

* Monday, June 22: Raw at O2 Arena in London, England