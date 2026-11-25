Jeff Jarrett feels WWE Survivor Series has lost some of its luster over the years.

During the latest episode of his “My World” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW star weighed in on this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event, explaining why he feels the annual show no longer stands out from the rest of the WWE calendar.

After co-host Conrad Thompson suggested that it might be time for WWE to retire the event altogether, Jarrett offered his perspective.

“Creative is subjective. You got 12, 13 [Premium live] events and everything kind of gets lost in the shuffle,” Jarrett said. “This [this year’s Survivor Series] isn’t special at all, and it’s not going to be special at all. And I’m not sure how you can make it special at all. So you (Conrad) say do away with it. I’m thinking that, okay, you’re going to have to replace this premium live event with something.”

Rather than scrapping one of WWE’s longest-running annual events, Jarrett suggested bringing the show back to its roots by building the entire card around traditional Survivor Series elimination matches.

“Just stick with the name. And what I’m wondering is…you got two or three hours on Monday and two or three hours on Friday,” Jarrett continued. “Why not completely theme it up and have four or five Survivor Series matches? Go back to the format? Sprinkling some new ins and outs of it, but somehow some way get to the back to the core of it, which made it special. And I do think it was special in the late eighties.”

This year’s WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.