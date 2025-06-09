A WWE Hall of Fame legend is returning tonight.

As noted, WWE has advertised the return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella for tonight’s live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

Heading into the post-WWE Money in the Bank 2025 episode of the weekly two hour-plus WWE on Netflix prime time program this evening, WWE has announced that Nikki Bella will not only be appearing, but will have a “special message” as well.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

Nikki Bella returns with a special message This Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will return to WWE with a special message for the WWE Universe.



What is the former WWE Women’s Champion’s message?



Find out tonight on Raw, live nationwide at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Find out what else to expect on tonight’s stacked episode of WWE Raw by clicking here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Phoenix, AZ.