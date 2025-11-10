The legacy of ‘Latino Heat’ lives on.
Late WWE Hall of Fame legend Eddie Guerrero will be honored by El Paso, Texas next Tuesday on November 18.
The City of El Paso will proclaim November 18 ‘Eddie Guerrero Day’ at City Hall.
Check out the complete announcement below.
EDDIE GUERRERO DAY 🌟
On Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 9 AM, the City of El Paso will proclaim Eddie Guerrero Day at City Hall (300 N. Campbell St.) 🏛️✨
Eddie’s family will be there to accept the proclamation, and WE WANT YOU to fill the room with fans, neighbors, and our community to celebrate El Paso’s wrestling legend. 💪🎭
Come dressed in your persona or luchador mask and show your support! If you can’t make it in person, watch LIVE on the City’s YouTube page. 📺
Let’s honor Eddie together — Viva La Raza! ❤️💛