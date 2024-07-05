A host for the WWE premium live event has been announced for this weekend.

On Friday morning, it was announced that WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus will serve as the host for the 2024 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The announcement was made by WWE on social media, with Trish herself later surfacing on X to comment as well in a cool video she released on Friday.

“See you tomorrow Toronto,” Trish wrote as the caption to the video.

