Why Nikki, why?!

These were the thoughts of the collective pro wrestling world while watching WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella attack her friend-turned-rival Stephanie Vaquer on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

During the show, “La Primera” successfully defended her WWE Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, only to be attacked by Bella during the post-match celebration.

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the topic of Nikki’s unexpected heel turn came up, and Bella vowed she will soon explain her actions on WWE television.

“Yes,” Bella said when asked if she wants to explain her attack of Vaquer on WWE Raw. “That’s why I’m not going to really say anything here. I’m going to wait for a live mic and it should be in front of the MSG [Madison Square Garden] crowd.”

She added, “I’ll explain myself. I got a lot I want to say. There is no better crowd to do it in front of than MSG.”

Bella also spoke during the episode about Big E. stating on the Raw Recap podcast that he wants to see the ruthless side of Nikki.

“They all know how much I love this business, how much passion I have for wrestling and the work I put in,” she said. “It’s not like I come on here and always say, ‘When I had two days free where I didn’t have my son, I flew to Orlando to get in the ring for five hours and then fly straight back.’ I don’t talk about that stuff all the time, but the people that know, know. I truly love this business and I want to give it my all.”

Nikki continued, “And I really like what Big E said because I don’t need to sit around and put people over. I know what I can do and what my worth is. You’re going to start to hear it a lot more. I haven’t even said a word and I love the recognition I’m already getting.”

