Several former WWE stars are already thinking about who they’d step back into the ring for if the opportunity for one final match ever came calling.

While retirements in pro wrestling are rarely permanent, it’s not uncommon to hear legends tease a potential return, especially when there are dream matches still left on the table.

For WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, along with former WWE standout Kaitlyn, a few current and former names immediately come to mind.

Appearing in a new video from SiriusXM Sports’ Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7, the trio was asked to name the specific WWE Superstars they would return to face for “one more match.”

Stratus didn’t hesitate, pointing to rising NXT talent Sol Ruca after recently seeing her perform up close.

“When I went to John Cena’s final match, I got to see Sol Ruca up close and personal, and I was blown away.”

That’s a co-sign you don’t ignore.

Lita followed up with a pick from WWE’s current main event scene, choosing former Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky.

“Okay, if I just get one, I’m going to IYO SKY.”

Finally, Kaitlyn turned things a bit more personal, naming longtime friend and rival AJ Lee as her ideal opponent for a comeback bout.

“AJ has come back. My social media has never been so blown up over a comeback, and I feel like we have unfinished business.”

One more match?

For the right opponent, it sounds like all three might be ready.