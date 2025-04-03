WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” is rapidly-approaching, with WrestleMania 41 scheduled for April 19 and April 20, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the biggest two nights on the annual WWE calendar continue to draw closer, rumors about potential returns continue to pop up.

In a new E! News interview this week, a pair of WWE Hall of Fame legends appeared to tease comebacks for themselves later this month in “Sin City.”

The Bella Twins duo of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were asked by E! News about the possibility of appearing at “The Show of Shows” on 4/19 and/or 4/20.

“Who knows,” Nikki responded first. “Wine could be the distraction. Maybe we’re there for other reasons.”

It was Brie, however, who appeared to be in full “Brie Mode,” as she went one step further in teasing a Bella Twins comeback at “The Showcase of The Immortals.”

“We’ll be there,” Brie followed up. “We’re always ready. Let me tell you, we always have our gear packed.”

