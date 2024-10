A WWE Celebrity Wing Hall of Fame legend has passed away.

Pete Rose, who has appeared at multiple past WrestleMania pay-per-views with an ongoing “rivalry” with pro wrestling legend Kane, has passed away at the age of 83.

TMZ.com was first to report the news on Monday evening.

Rose is a MLB legend infamous for being banned due to a gambling scandal. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Pete Rose.