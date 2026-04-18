The legends of the class of 2026 take their rightful place in pro wrestling history tonight.

Live from Las Vegas, NV. is the 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony hosted by The Miz and Michael Cole.

Featured below are complete 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Results.

2026 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Special

Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond hosted the Red Carpet Special in the time between SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are the first to be interviewed on the red carpet. Hayes said he was particularly looking forward to Dennis Rodman’s induction. Jordan talked about how Styles is a mentor to her.

Big E interviewed Danhausen and his wife. Danhausen referred to himself as a Hall of Famer. He said he’s friends with Demolition, and didn’t want to curse anyone being inducted that night.

Je’Von Evans was interviewed next. He also spoke about Styles being a mentor to him. The Miz and Maryse spoke with Big E.

Dennis Rodman was with Rosenberg and Redmond and spoke about his time appearing in WCW during his NBA career. R-Truth was with Big E and talked about Little Jimmy.

Damian Priest and Lola Vice were with Redmond and Rosenberg. Priest mentioned he was in Gorilla for the match and didn’t know she was winning the title.

John Cena was seen on the red carpet. Lillian Garcia as well.

We then got a video package for Stephanie McMahon.

Mickie James and Nick Aldis were with Big E. Aldis talked about it being important for him to be there to honor Styles. James said she was also excited for Stephanie’s induction. Big E mentioned that he is eagerly awaiting Mickie’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Cena spoke with Rosenberg and Redmond. He said there’s much less stress being around WrestleMania when you are retired. Cena also spoke about Styles for quite a bit.

Stephanie Vaquer was with Big E. She said she’s most looking forward to McMahon’s induction.

Triple H was with Rosenberg and Redmond and said he’s more excited for Stephanie’s induction this year than he was his own last year. He also spoke quite a bit about Rodman.

The Bellas were with Big E. Nikki was in a walking boot and specifically told Big E she’s still entered into the match tomorrow.

Drew McIntyre and his wife were with Rosenberg and Redmond. Spoke about his rivalry with Jacob Fatu.

CM Punk and AJ Lee were with Big E. Punk said the Hall of Fame was his favorite night of the year. Big E and AJ spoke about working on a segment with Stephanie back in the day.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were with Redmond. Big E entered the scene as well. They talked about the possibility of Lynch and Rollins going in on the same night some day. And with that we close out at the red carpet and head inside for the ceremony.

2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Undertaker narrated the opening video.

Michael Cole and The Miz are hosting. Cole talked about his undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Miz mentioned that this year will be the 25th time Cole has called a WrestleMania and called him a GOAT.

Stephanie McMahon is up first.

Stephanie McMahon is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Videos of Stephanie as a kid aired. Natalya spoke about her and Stephanie being generational kids in wrestling. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes also spoke in the video. Paul Heyman, Liv Morgan, Bruce Prichard, Michael Cole, Undertaker, Steve Austin and Drew McIntyre also spoke.

There was a decent amount of time spent on how hard Stephanie slaps people in the video. The video also covered her work with Connor’s Cure as well. A section also focused on the switch from WWE’s women’s talent going from Divas to Superstars, Evolution, etc. Also a bit on how Stephanie helped make changes so it’s easier for people to bring their kids on the road.

Linda McMahon and Stephanie’s daughters came out to induct her. Her oldest daughter Aurora spoke her mother’s confidence and said she had to work ten times as hard as a woman in a male-dominated business. Talked about Stephanie going from modelling company merchandise to the top. Said all her daughters look up to her.

Her daughter Murphy spoke next. Said that her mother has always just “seen her,” she feels very seen by her. She said her mother has a very big heart.

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(H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com)