An unfortunate situation unfolded following a recent Canadian Wrestling Elite event.

The Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) promotion took to Instagram Stories to reshare a Facebook post from Nigel Maxwell, revealing that members of the crew were victims of a break-in at the hotel where they were staying.

According to the post, the incident occurred in the Lloydminster area, and several valuable and sentimental items were stolen — including belongings tied to Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s late father.

“Need help from my friends and followers in the Lloydminster area,” the post began. “The CWE crew who performed last night were the victims of a break in at their hotel.”

The message continued with a detailed list of the stolen property:

“Sometime early this morning someone broke into their trailer and stole the following items:

– ‘The British Bulldog’ Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s Wrestling Gear & Travel Bag

– Hart Foundation Leather Vest

– British Bulldog Hall Of Fame Ring

– Gold Chain & Jewelry

– CWE Tag Team Championship Belt

RCMP have been called.”

Among the stolen items was the WWE Hall of Fame ring belonging to Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s father, Davey Boy Smith, better known to fans as “The British Bulldog.”

The Hall of Fame honor was originally announced in 2020, with the official induction taking place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this writing, authorities have been contacted and the investigation remains ongoing.