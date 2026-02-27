Some good news has surfaced regarding the stolen WWE Hall of Fame ring belonging to the late British Bulldog.

The Hall of Fame ring of Davey Boy Smith has officially been recovered after being taken earlier this week during a Canadian Wrestling’s Elite tour stop in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

The items were inside a travel bag belonging to Davey Boy Smith Jr., and several personal and sentimental belongings were reported missing. Among them were his father’s Hall of Fame ring, a Hart Foundation vest, jewelry, and a CWE Tag Team Championship belt.

Thankfully, the situation has taken a positive turn.

On Thursday evening, the official British Bulldog Instagram account shared an update confirming that the ring had been located after someone attempted to pawn it, prompting authorities to get involved.

“GOOD NEWS!!… my dads WWE Hall of Fame ring has been FOUND!!! Someone tried to pawn it, and the police were called,” the statement began. “Thank you all for your help and getting the word spread on this matter!”

A huge sigh of relief for the Smith family.

Earlier in the week, Smith Jr. had spoken to Global News about the emotional weight of the stolen items, stressing that their significance went far beyond monetary value.

“You know, there’s no value on it. It’s priceless and, you know, whoever stole it, they probably don’t know what they stole,” Smith said in an interview with Global News.