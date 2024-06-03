Good news for Afa Anoa’i.

The WWE Hall of Famer underwent surgery today for his back, which PW Insider reports was a success. He was recently released from a rehabilitation hospital after undergoing heart surgery and needed this latest operation to correct loosened screws in his back. The Wild Samoan has been dealing with a number of health issues over the last year, but continues to thrive at 81-years-old.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Afa’s recovery. As always, we wish him the very best.