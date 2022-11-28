The official Twitter account of NXT has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA to assist Shawn Michaels in choosing competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

BREAKING: Alundra Blayze is heading to #WWENXT this Tuesday to assist @ShawnMichaels in choosing the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge at #NXTDeadline. @Madusa_rocks pic.twitter.com/0lyPh0lDsB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 27, 2022

Below is the updated NXT line-up for next Tuesday:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blaze, and one more TBA) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline