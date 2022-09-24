WWE has announced this week’s guests for their weekly online episodic, The Bump.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be the main featured guest to promote his 25-year anniversary in the wrestling business.

Also appearing will be former two-time WWE champion The Miz and NXT’s Grayson Waller, who will share his experiences since joining the brand. The Bump airs at 1pm EST on September 28th.

WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: 🗣️ GOLD-BERG! GOLD-BERG! GOLD-BERG! WWE Hall of Famer, @Goldberg, joins us on #WWETheBump as we celebrate 25 Years of his illustrious career! #Goldberg25 What do you want to ask the 5x World Champ? Drop your questions below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tdv09JQrgS — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 23, 2022

WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: The Arrogant Aussie, @GraysonWWE, graces #WWETheBump with his presence to share stories of his experience so far in #WWENXT 2.0 and to inform the WWE Universe what to expect next from him. What questions do you have for Waller? Drop them below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AZ4yN3pSH0 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 23, 2022