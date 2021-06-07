WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Steve Austin will sit down for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE announced today that Austin will interview Foley on Sunday, June 20, which is the same day as the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Foley will discuss his Hell In a Cell history, career moments with Austin, and more.

This will be Foley’s first appearance on Austin’s WWE Network show.

Stay tuned for more on Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions with Foley.

