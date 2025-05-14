WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced his presence in Chicago for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings. Flair shared that he will be paying tribute to his close friend, the late Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The tribute is scheduled to air during AEW Collision on Saturday, May 17 at 8:00 PM EST on TNT.

Flair wrote, “He was a great guy, and literally, I coined this phrase, ‘To be the man, you gotta beat the man.’ No one to this day will ever be the man that Steve Mongo McMichael was—and always will be in heaven. God bless you, Steve. See you in Chicago tonight @AEW! It will be a night to remember. I will be paying tribute & honoring my best friend, the great Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. The tribute will be on #AEWCollision this Saturday!”

See You In Chicago Tonight @AEW! It Will Be A Night To Remember. I Will Be Paying Tribute & Honoring My Best Friend The Great Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The Tribute Will Be On #AEWCollision This Saturday! pic.twitter.com/0vDxRAL7uP — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 14, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “Grapple Theory” podcast, AEW wrestler Will Ospreay discussed some women’s wrestlers in Pro Wrestling EVE that he sees potential in, including Myla Grace. He said,

“Myla Grace has a star potential about her. Like her costume is super flamboyant. I love that when she moves, all these tassels move everywhere. The blonde on her, she just, everything about her just says and screams star. I would also say though, just because of her in-ring work is better than a lot of the guys that I see. A lot of the guys in top positions as well.”

Speaking of Will Ospreay, he recently took to Twitter to express his desire to see AEW bring together more tournaments, such as a King of Trios, Tag League, and a Women’s Continental Classic. He wrote,

“Tournaments are the heart of pro wrestling. It gives people opportunities to tell their own stories and potentially have someone to climb up the card with shocking wins. Love to see in AEW do a king of trios, Tag League, Women’s Continental Classic or cruiserweight/Jr cup”