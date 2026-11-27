Will WWE fans ever get to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?

JBL isn’t so sure.

During the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer and current AAA commentator addressed the possibility of the long-discussed dream match finally taking place at WrestleMania.

While JBL doesn’t believe The Rock’s age would prevent him from returning to the ring, he questioned whether the Hollywood megastar would have enough time to adequately prepare for the match.

“Go to some high school reunions at 54 and look how fat and old people are,” JBL said. “The Rock doesn’t look like that, Rock looks fantastic. It looks like he could still walk out on a football field and play, or on a wrestling ring and still wrestle. So I think Rock is not going to have any problem physically doing it. It’s just, what is he going to do time-wise? And does he think that he can do a good enough job?”

The former WWE Champion went on to explain why Reigns would still be the ideal opponent for The Rock, despite his belief that the window of opportunity for the match may have closed.

“But Roman Reigns is getting better and better,” JBL continued. “And, you know, Rock would really have to step up to be able to be out there with Roman. But, you know, Roman would be the perfect guy [for The Rock to face] as well. I think the ship has passed, but you never know. I mean, look, The Rock is a once in a generation athlete.”

The Rock is scheduled to appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Whether the appearance will lead to a new storyline remains to be seen, particularly with filming commitments for the next Fast & Furious movie potentially complicating his availability for WrestleMania 43.