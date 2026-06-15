Titus O’Neil did not appreciate the remark made by Josh Hokit at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday night.

During the special UFC White House event on Paramount Plus on June 15, Hokit defeated UFC’s all-time knockouts leader Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis via TKO.

While being interviewed by Joe Rogan inside the Octagon in front of current U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Hokit questioned if former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, the wife of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was “a man.”

In response to this, former 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil surfaced via social media to issue the following statement: