Titus O’Neil did not appreciate the remark made by Josh Hokit at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday night.
During the special UFC White House event on Paramount Plus on June 15, Hokit defeated UFC’s all-time knockouts leader Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis via TKO.
While being interviewed by Joe Rogan inside the Octagon in front of current U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Hokit questioned if former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, the wife of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was “a man.”
In response to this, former 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil surfaced via social media to issue the following statement:
No matter How long it’s been since @michelleobama and @barackobama left the White House it’s clear as day that they did enough while in office to keep their names relevant for those that have the behavior pattern of a 4/5 year child. This is definitely not a political post. It’s more about being a decent human being and while I may not agree with everything that all politicians, including the Obama’s allowed, I can’t deny the fact that they held the positions with Grace and class and still remain the classy people that they showed the world that they could be while in office and while they serve as civilians. I can’t pin this type of behavior on one person, but what I can pin this type of behavior on is an entitled &privileged mindset that some people can say and do whatever they want to certain people and not have consequences because in America, they never have consequences. Let’s be better people. Let’s be better human beings. You wanna make the country great again start doing shit for this country That is actually great for everyone!!!that goes for what you do locally in your community throughout your states and throughout this country. This country definitely is a beautiful place when we allow it to be for everyone. Hatred, bigotry and racism have never been things that unite us. DECENCY, Love of fellow human beings and Good life choices should be the barometer to start. If you think about the history of this country that somehow someway is trying to be erased in some areas and arenas think about the fact that we would not have had to have a civil rights movement or women’s rights movement or lesbian, gay rights movement or any other movement if we truly were operating as one nation under God. God is LOVE no matter what your religious beliefs are. Whatever God you serve should lead you to be a better human being!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
Thaddeus M. Bullard.
P.S. MICHELLE OBAMA IS A FIRST CLASS HUMAN BEING in my eyes and my experiences with her❤️❤️ I Love you and I appreciate you @michelleobama”