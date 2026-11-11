A special honor for the legendary Hart family was celebrated in Canada this week.

On Tuesday, November 10, the Stu Hart Memorial Bridge officially opened its eastbound lanes to traffic, with WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart taking part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

The bridge, located on Highway 8 just west of Calgary, Alberta, crosses the Elbow River and honors the late Stu Hart, the legendary wrestler, promoter and trainer who helped establish Calgary as one of professional wrestling’s most important territories.

Bret was joined by several members of the Hart family for the ceremony, where he spoke about what the tribute would have meant to his father.

“It’s a special day for all of us,” Hart said. “We all love the fact that they named a bridge after my dad. Because that’s what he stood for — he stood for being strong. I think he would be truly honored and it would mean a lot to him.”

Stu Hart was best known for operating Stampede Wrestling and training countless wrestlers inside the famous Hart Dungeon. His influence extended well beyond Canada, with numerous performers who passed through his promotion and training facility going on to achieve international success.

The legendary patriarch of the Hart family passed away in 2003 at the age of 88, two years after the death of his wife, Helen Hart.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Bret reflected on his parents’ contributions to the Calgary community and the significance of having a permanent landmark dedicated to his father’s legacy.

“I know my dad [and] my mom would be very proud. They gave a lot to the community,” Hart said. “Calgary was always home for all of us Harts. For all of us, it’s just a big, giant pat on the back for everything.”

The official opening comes more than a year after the bridge’s naming ceremony was held in October 2025.