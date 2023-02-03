WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze is a big fan of Ronda Rousey.

Blazye, also known as Madusa, spoke about the Baddest Woman on the Planet during her recent appearance on The Angle Podcast, where she credits Rousey for helping put the WWE women’s division on the map, then claims she wishes she could step into the ring with the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Ronda Rousey was one of WWE’s best hires as the women’s division sky rocketed after that:

I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her. They couldn’t have picked a better person. She put in the work, and she shows up, and she does her job. She knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. Look at her background. There’s gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything skyrocketed, it really did.

Says she would love to go toe-to-toe with her: