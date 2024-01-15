Donald Trump gives a special shout out to two WWE legends.

Trump, who is a WWE Hall of Famer himself, named dropped Glenn Jacobs (Kane) during his speech at yesterday’s rally in Iowa. Jacobs was in attendance and later endorsed Trump for president. Trump later acknowledged Kane’s brother, The Undertaker, noting how both men were huge and accomplished a lot during their wrestling careers.

Like Trump, Kane and The Undertaker are also in the WWE Hall of Fame. Jacobs has since found a career in politics and is the current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.