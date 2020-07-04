 WWE Hall Of Famer Featured In ESPN Nathan's Hot Dogs Fourth Of July Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant was featured in a Fourth of July advertisement hyping up the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest from New York. The now deceased wrestling legend was one of many famous personalities used for the spot, which aired earlier today on the ESPN network.

Check it out below.

