WWE Hall Of Famer Featured In ESPN Nathan’s Hot Dogs Fourth Of July Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant was featured in a Fourth of July advertisement hyping up the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest from New York. The now deceased wrestling legend was one of many famous personalities used for the spot, which aired earlier today on the ESPN network.
Check it out below.
- Charlotte Flair Lands PWI Magazine Cover with Look Similar to Ric Flair Cover
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/3/2020
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- WWE Legend Reportedly Produces the SmackDown Urine Segment
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michael’s Unprofessional Conduct During The Wrestlemania 12 Main Event
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Sheamus On His Backstage Fight With Yoshi Tatsu
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?