Fred Ottman, best known to wrestling fans as Typhoon, Tugboat and The Shockmaster, has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue.

The 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer revealed in a video that he was taken to the emergency room overnight and later admitted to the hospital. Ottman did not provide additional details regarding his condition.

“Unfortunately, due to things beyond my control, I was put into the hospital here this evening,” Ottman said. “Finally got admitted after I was taken to the emergency room.”

Ottman confirmed that the hospitalization will prevent him from appearing at the SWFL Super Card Show in Fort Myers, Florida, which runs from September 11 through September 13.

“But I will not be able to be in Fort Myers,” he continued. “And I want to apologize, and I’ll get together with the promoters and my friend Matthew that was bringing me in after I see what’s going on here with the doctors.”

Ottman concluded the video by asking fans for their support.

“But I love you all, and keep me in your thoughts and prayers. Hopefully I’ll be seeing you soon.”

Ottman had posted several videos earlier in the week promoting the Fort Myers appearance and other upcoming bookings. It remains unclear whether the medical issue will affect any of those future appearances.

The wrestling veteran also experienced a serious health scare in February when he underwent surgery after revealing that his gallbladder had “exploded” and released toxins into his body. Ottman spent approximately one month hospitalized and later discussed losing muscle mass and having to become comfortable walking again.