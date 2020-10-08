WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling legend Greg “The Hammer” Valentine appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT to sit front and center for the TNT title showdown between champion Brodie Lee and challenger Cody Rhodes in the promotion’s first ever Dog Collar matchup.

The commentary team put-over Valentine’s legendary Dog-Collar bouts against the late Roddy Roddy Piper, and welcomed him as a special guest. They later tweeted out a video writing, “Our special guest tonight for this dog collar match is Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine!”

Our special guest tonight for this dog collar match is Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/PUPoqMrjFG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

