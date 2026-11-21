A familiar face made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown this week.

During the November 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan returned to television as part of a segment involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Punk surprised Rhodes by introducing Duggan as the fifth member of Team USA for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

Rhodes initially questioned the decision, pointing to Duggan’s age and the potential difficulties of getting him medically cleared to compete. Punk defended his choice, reminding Rhodes that Duggan won the first-ever Royal Rumble match.

After some back-and-forth, Punk and Rhodes eventually agreed to welcome Duggan onto the team.

However, the WWE legend had other ideas.

After watching a highlight package featuring the members of Team Mexico, Duggan decided against accepting the invitation, leaving Team USA’s fifth spot unfilled.

Friday’s appearance marked Duggan’s first WWE television appearance since July 2025, when he participated in the company’s tribute to the late Hulk Hogan.

CAPTAIN ‘MERICA! 🫡 @CMPunk is in the Survivor Series mood tonight! https://t.co/rNH28Dw4Tk — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

.@CodyRhodes was not to be outdone tonight! 😂 https://t.co/qmdZ8F8Ttg — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

HOOOOOO! Hacksaw Jim Duggan is the pick for @CMPunk! 😂 https://t.co/3XgPrGVzNa — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

One second, time for a Captain’s meeting 😅 @CMPunk | @CodyRhodes https://t.co/pG0uX5hWr1 — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Team Mexico is the real deal! 😤 And upon further reflection, Hacksaw Jim Duggan wants no part of them! 😂 https://t.co/1bgR40fD99 — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026