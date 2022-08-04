Some good news today in the pro-wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan shared a video on his personal Instagram revealing that he has completed his cancer treatment, and even got to ring the ceremonious bell celebrating his treatment’s end.

The 68-year old legend was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and underwent surgery back in October. Duggan has continued to provide updates on his social media channels, and as always, is very grateful for the everlasting support from his fans. Check out the video below.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to congratulate the legendary Hacksaw, and wish him well on his recovery.