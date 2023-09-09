“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has been hospitalized.

A statement has been released from the WWE Hall of Famer’s wife, Debra Duggan, who revealed that he was taken to the hospital last night and underwent emergency surgery this morning. The retired superstar is said to be doing well, but Debra promises to provide any further updates as they come.

We want to thank everyone that came out yesterday as Jim was honored by the Glens Falls Firefighters Association and apologize to those that came after 3:30. Jim was taken to the hospital and admitted yesterday evening. He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well. We will reschedule tomorrow in Utica, MI for a later time. We welcome your prayers and we will continue to provide updates. Thank you, Debra

Duggan has had a wild calendar year, which includes a battle with prostate cancer and dealing with a home invasion. We will keep you updated on his condition as more information comes out. Stay tuned.