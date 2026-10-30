A pair of familiar faces from WWE’s past recently reunited outside of the squared circle.

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known to wrestling fans as Kane, took to Facebook on Thursday, October 29, to share photos of himself alongside former WWE executive and current U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

The two crossed paths at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where McMahon participated in an event focused on higher education and the Trump administration’s education policies.

Jacobs, who formerly serves as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to reconnect with his former WWE colleague.

“It was great to hear Secretary Linda McMahon and Donald J. Trump’s vision for higher education yesterday at Vanderbilt University!”

He added, “Having worked around, Linda for years it was a pleasure to see her in the Volunteer state!”

Jacobs included several photos of the reunion, showing the two posing together and embracing during their meeting.

The reunion offered a rare opportunity to see the former WWE colleagues together in their current political roles.