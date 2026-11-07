WWE Hall of Famer Kane could be headed to the United States Senate.

According to a report from The Washington Sun on Friday, November 6, Glenn Jacobs, best known to wrestling fans as Kane, has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Marsha Blackburn in the U.S. Senate following her victory in Tennessee’s gubernatorial election.

Blackburn is scheduled to take office as governor in January 2027, creating a vacancy in the Senate that she intends to fill through an appointment.

Jacobs, a Republican, previously served two terms as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, before leaving office on September 1 due to term limits.

The report cites multiple individuals familiar with the situation who believe Jacobs is among the strongest candidates for the position. His relationship with Blackburn, along with his popularity from his WWE career, have reportedly contributed to his consideration.

One Republican operative discussed Jacobs’ ability to connect with different groups of voters.

“He can talk to both the kind of ‘establishment’ type people but then also the regular voters too,” the operative stated. “He kind of has that appeal.”

Other names reportedly under consideration include Congressman Tim Burchett, who served as Knox County mayor before Jacobs, along with Deputy Governor Stuart McWhorter and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

Jacobs has also received public praise from President Donald Trump, who previously suggested that the former WWE Superstar has a promising political future.

Whoever receives the appointment would serve until 2028, when a special election will determine who fills the remainder of Blackburn’s Senate term.

Jacobs, 59, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. His last WWE match came during the 2021 Royal Rumble, and he has previously indicated that he has no interest in returning to the ring for a retirement match.