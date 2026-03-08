Glenn Jacobs has joined the growing list of wrestling personalities embracing the futuristic design of the Tesla Cybertruck, and his version carries a very familiar theme for longtime wrestling fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed on social media on March 8, 2026 that he recently purchased a customized Cybertruck featuring bright orange decals and the words “Big Orange Machine” across the side. The design is a direct reference to one of Kane’s most famous nicknames during his WWE career.

Kane shared the vehicle with fans on X and kept his message simple.

“I love my Cybertruck!”

The customization quickly caught attention online because it blends the truck’s futuristic look with Kane’s classic wrestling persona. The orange accents and branding echo the intimidating character that became a staple of WWE television for decades.

Kane, who competed for years as one of WWE’s most dominant big men, earned the “Big Red Machine” nickname during his run as a monster heel. The Cybertruck’s updated “Big Orange Machine” branding plays off that legacy while also nodding to his current role in Tennessee politics.

The vehicle also places Kane among several wrestling figures who have recently purchased Cybertrucks. Stars such as Sheamus, Jade Cargill, and Liv Morgan have all been spotted with the electric truck. Booker T has also previously revealed that he owns one.

With its stainless steel exterior and distinctive angular design, the Cybertruck has become one of the most talked about vehicles among celebrities and athletes. Kane’s custom version stands out by tying the truck directly to his iconic wrestling identity.

For fans who remember the flames, the mask, and the destructive force that defined Kane’s WWE career, the personalized Cybertruck feels like a modern tribute to the character that made him famous.

Do you think Kane’s “Big Orange Machine” Cybertruck is the coolest wrestling-themed vehicle yet, or would you design it differently?