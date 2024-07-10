Nikki Garcia would love to face a top star in AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer, previously known as Nikki Bella, retired in 2018 due to neck and spine injuries. She briefly returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 and, in 2023, left WWE with her sister Brie after their contracts ended.

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, AEW star Britt Baker joined as a guest. Nikki mentioned how she missed wrestling and the excitement of performing for the audience. Garcia then reveals that she would come out of retirement for a chance to wrestle the DMD.

Britt Baker: You don’t have to miss it. The opportunity is here. If you want to wrestle again, I’m available. Nikki Garcia: I would come out of retirement for you. BB: That would be amazing. NG: My goal is to make a comeback in a few years… BB: I’m ready whenever you are.

Garcia had previously stated her interest in working in AEW, especially after Mercedes Moné joined the promotion earlier this year.

Would you like to see the former multi-time Divas Champion in AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments below.