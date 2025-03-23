In his latest video for his YouTube channel, Maven commented on using a new finisher during the end of his run in WWE. He said,

“Once I finally landed on what would be a great finisher, something that I would be able to do to most of my opponents, something that looked devastating, something that looked like it was a legit finishing move. I lost my job two weeks later, and that move was the Implosion, or what you might refer to as the Backstabber, the move that Carlito would make famous. Leading up to that. I used a variation of a Missile Dropkick, and that was simply because the dropkick was the one move that I was getting into every match, and it just was a natural progression. If you throw a good Dropkick, throw an even better missile Dropkick, it’ll look devastating, but it never felt like a finishing move, and the fans never bought it as a finisher. You have to have something that the fans want to see, something that they believe can actually finish and end the match. The Missile Dropkick never was that move, but the first time I ever did an Implosion, a Backstabber, the crowd audibly gasped. They went, ‘Oh,’ I definitely wish I would have had a longer run, more time to get that move over, more time to establish that move as my finish.”

During the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash critiqued the finish to the Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk that took place earlier this month. As of many of know, Reigns got involved and attacked both Rollins and Punk.

Nash said, “I’m still trying to figure out how Paul Heyman just miraculously showed up in the middle of the f***ing ring. Roman’s got [Rollins], I’m like ‘Oh sweet, he’s going to Curb Stomp him.’ I turn around and f***ing Paul Heyman doing the Betsy Ross with Punk in the ring, like what the f***?!”

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match will be taking place at WWE WrestleMania 41.

NOTE: If you have any news tips or podcast recaps that you’d like to send in for us to post (full credit will be given to you), please email me at RClarkPWS@Yahoo.com.