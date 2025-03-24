WWE Hall of Fame legend Michael “P.S.” Hayes was among the pro wrestling icons and personalities who surfaced on social media to comment on the news of the passing of former World Class Championship Wrestling commentator Bill Mercer, who died at age 99.

Featured below are a compilation of comments about the subject from various pro wrestling stars on X:

Man, I just read about the passing of a true World Class Legend, Bill Mercer.

So sorry to hear that.

We gave Bill a really hard time and he took it all in stride like the true Pro he was.

My prayers and condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) March 24, 2025

I literally found out a minute ago that bill mercer passed away. What a life he lived. Military veteran, news journalist, wrestling announcer, college professor, and more. Boy dd he squeeze in so much in 99 years. Class act. — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) March 24, 2025

The CAC is saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Bill Mercer at the age of 99, a iconic voice in the world of professional wrestling. My heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones, friends, and the entire wrestling community. Rest in peace, Bill. pic.twitter.com/EYZGe5Zugb — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) March 24, 2025

Rest In Peace legendary announcer and reporter Bill Mercer. One of the under rated voice of professional wrestling. He was 99. pic.twitter.com/oen4jzNt0Z — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 23, 2025

RIP Bill Mercer pic.twitter.com/MgqufDi4lY — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) March 24, 2025