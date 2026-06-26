Jeff Jarrett believes Oba Femi is the right choice to win this year’s WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Speaking on My World, Jarrett and Conrad Thompson discussed the tournament finals between Oba Femi and Jey Uso. When asked who should be crowned King of the Ring, Jarrett didn’t need much time to think about his answer.

Conrad: “Also wanted to ask you about Oba Femi and Jey Uso. They’re in the finals for the King of the Ring. There’s been a lot of chatter about both of these guys. What do you think? Is it time for Oba to be the King of the Ring or do you crown Jey Uso?”

Jeff Jarrett: “Tailor made for my man Obie. Oba… Oba Femi. He will be the 2026, brand new Howard Finkel voice… King of the Ring.”

Jarrett’s prediction came moments after he also predicted Gunther would defeat Sami Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, signaling that he expects multiple title-picture changes coming out of WWE’s weekend event.

While he didn’t elaborate further on his reasoning, Jarrett made it clear he believes the tournament was built for Oba Femi to take the crown.

“Tailor made for my man Obie.”

“Oba Femi… He will be the 2026 King of the Ring.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the My World podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.