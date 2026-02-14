A WWE Hall of Famer has made it clear.

Some chapters are best left closed.

Following recent comments from Ric Flair about potentially coming out of retirement again for a match against him, WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky Morton of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express has officially declined the idea.

Flair had revealed that he was approached about wrestling Morton, noting that the two sides were “way off on financial terms.” The possibility generated buzz among longtime fans, but Morton addressed the situation directly in a social media post on Saturday.

He wrote, “As cool and exciting as it sounds, I’m going to have to pass on the idea of one more match vs. Ric Flair. Ric already had his last match, and it was an honor to be part of that show. Some moments don’t need a sequel. They need to be respected, remembered, and celebrated forever.”

A respectful nod.

And a firm no.

Morton didn’t completely shut the door on the idea of one final match in his own career, however. He made it clear that if he ever chooses to have a retirement bout, it would happen on his terms and in a specific setting.

“[And] if we ever were to do it… It would be on my terms. It would either be in a GCW or NWA wrestling ring.”

That would point toward either Game Changer Wrestling or the National Wrestling Alliance as potential hosts for such a farewell.

Interestingly, shortly after Flair’s initial comments about possibly wrestling again made headlines, “The Nature Boy” took to social media himself to clarify that he will never wrestle again, seemingly putting the speculation to rest.

