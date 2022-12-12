Vince McMahon, the former chairman of the WWE, is known for favoring chiseled, muscular stars over others with different body types, such as ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes or the former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

Teddy Long, a WWE Hall of Famer, discussed Vince McMahon’s methods to monitor his talent’s weight on One on One.

“Vince was always very aware about the weight. I mean, some days you’d go to TV there, and he’d have a scale. They’d already have a scale out, they’d weigh everybody, and then they’d write your name down and take that list back and give it to Vince.” “I weighed one day and I think he comes back to me, and he was right because I was messing around and I’d put on a little bit, and he came right back to me and told me, ‘Hey, you’re putting on a little bit of weight there.’ I said ‘you’re exactly right, you’re right’ so they actually had a scale in the back and he kept up with everybody’s weight.”

h/t Wrestling Inc.