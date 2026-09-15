WWE Hall of Famer Fred Ottman is out of the hospital following his latest health scare.

Ottman, best known to wrestling fans as Typhoon, Tugboat and The Shockmaster, was hospitalized last week and forced to cancel a scheduled appearance at the SWFL Super Card Show in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 70-year-old returned to Facebook on Tuesday with a video update, revealing that he has been released from the hospital and is feeling better. However, doctors are still investigating the cause of his health issues.

“They’ve released me from the hospital. They still got a lot more stuff to investigate and get me along the way better. I can’t go into any detail, I’m not going to go into any detail,” Ottman said.

Ottman noted that he remains under the care of his doctors as they work to determine what is going on.

“They’re still investigating some things and seeing what’s going on, my orthopedic and my primary [doctor]. I’m just letting you know, I’m better. I’m only a little ugly, not a lot of ugly, okay?” he joked.

Ottman then thanked fans for their support during what he described as a difficult year.

“So I’m just sharing that with you. But God bless you, and thank you for all the people that were keeping me in their thoughts and prayers and everything like that. One day at a time. It’s been a rough, rough year. God bless. See ya.”

During the video, Ottman also showed some bruising on his arm from the hospitalization and joked about the different colors.

Ottman’s reference to a “rough, rough year” comes after another serious medical emergency earlier in 2026. He previously revealed that his gallbladder had “exploded,” releasing poison into his body and resulting in surgery and an approximately 30-day hospital stay.

Following that ordeal, Ottman had to rebuild lost muscle mass and work toward becoming comfortable walking again.