On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash voiced concerns over Jade Cargill’s current WWE presentation. Nash argued that Cargill isn’t particularly suited for a babyface role, adding that her strongest money-making potential is as a heel.

On Jade getting criticized by fans: “A lot of people give Jade like, ‘Oh, she hasn’t improved at all.’ I’m like, are you watching the same f**king matches? She hasn’t improved since AEW?’ She’s improved vastly.”

On their problem: “The f**king problem you have with Jade is she is a f**king heel. She’s not a babyface. I mean, she’s a natural heel. She looks like a f**king Marvel comic character. She’s The Narcissist. I just don’t get it, man.”

On his advice to her: “I tell her, ‘F**king, you should be a heel.’

On why she’s not a heel: “I think that will be the next progression we go. Because the money is — with her, and the match she just had, that’s a rematch there. If you turn her heel, she’s got, then she’s got Rhea to work with. I just don’t see her as a babyface.”

A WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about the possibility of stepping back into the ring. Ahead of the WWE Clash in Paris pay-per-view event, Torrie Wilson reflected on her career and the prospect of a comeback.

Wilson, who officially retired from professional wrestling in 2008, has made several sporadic appearances since, with her most recent in-ring outing taking place at the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match in Florida.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, Wilson admitted that she’s open to returning but emphasized that she would want proper training beforehand to ensure she could perform at a level that would make her proud. Wilson explained,

“Well, I feel like if you’ve ever been in wrestling, the door is never completely closed. Um, but people ask me a lot like, ‘Do you have another match in you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, of course.’ Like, if something awesome came along, how would I not have that in me? Um, it would take a lot more preparing on my end because I wouldn’t want to go back and do something that didn’t make people go, ‘Oh, wow. She is an athlete, right?’ Um, so I would want to, I guess, make myself proud.”

On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, R-Truth and John Cena shared the ring for the first time since Cena’s babyface turn.

Speaking on the “Undisputed” podcast, R-Truth said the moment wasn’t heavily scripted, describing it as an organic, natural on-screen reunion.

On the segment with John Cena: “It was so organic. That’s why it came across that way. You could feel it.”

On the positive reaction to the segment: “The proof is in the pudding. For just over a minute promo to be one of the biggest takeaways from the show, come on, I love that. John is the G.O.A.T. in my eyes. Not only is he my childhood hero, I’ve learned a lot from being in the ring with him–and I’ve learned a lot from him in the back.”

On his new album: “I was doing music before I started wrestling. A lot of people are just now getting baptized to my music. I’m giving everything a rebirth on everything that Ron Killings–aka R-Truth–has out.”