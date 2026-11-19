A WWE Hall of Famer recently found himself in an unusual situation during what was supposed to be a routine Uber ride home.

Titus O’Neil took to social media this week to share a bizarre experience involving a trip from Jupiter, Florida, to Tampa, Florida, that ended with the former WWE Superstar becoming his own Uber driver.

According to O’Neil, the trouble began when his driver started repeatedly hitting road reflectors, prompting him to jokingly offer to take over behind the wheel.

Much to his surprise, the driver accepted.

“I’ve been called a lot of things in my life. As of this week, you can add Uber driver to the list. Booked a ride home from Jupiter to Tampa. My driver started hitting road reflectors like a pinball machine, so I offered to take the wheel as a joke. He said yes. He was NOT joking.”

What followed was a two-and-a-half-hour drive home, with O’Neil behind the wheel and his Uber driver sleeping in the passenger seat.

The WWE veteran explained that he listened to Kirk Franklin during the trip, joking that divine intervention was his only available assistance.

“I drove MYSELF 2.5 hours home to Tampa. Driver knocked out, mouth open, living his best life. Kirk Franklin on YouTube, ’cause the Lord was the only co-pilot awake.”

Despite the humorous tone of his story, O’Neil suggested the situation could have ended much differently had he not taken control of the vehicle.

He also had some fun with the idea of receiving compensation for performing the driver’s job himself.

“Five stars? I gave MYSELF five stars because if it wasn’t for me driving myself , I may not have been alive to tell this story.

Uber, I accept payment in credits. Guinness World Records, call me.”