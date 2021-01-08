WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is set to undergo knee surgery soon.

Waltman took to Twitter today and revealed that he will meet with his orthopedic surgeon on Monday to schedule surgery on his ACL and meniscus.

“Meeting with my orthopedic surgeon on Monday to schedule ACL & meniscus surgery,” he tweeted.

Waltman added in a follow-up tweet, “I need this done even if I don’t have another match. It’s been this way since 2007. I just learned to work around it.. I could still work around it, but I want to be as close to 100% as possible if I’m going to have a few more matches.”

As noted back in December, Waltman recently found out he’s been cured of Hepatitis C and says he has one more good run in him, perhaps a half dozen solid matches or so.

Stay tuned for more on Waltman’s status. You can see his full tweets below, along with related conversations he had with Adam Pearce and Alex Shelley:

I need this done even if I don't have another match. It's been this way since 2007. I just learned to work around it.. I could still work around it, but I want to be as close to 100% as possible if I'm going to have a few more matches. https://t.co/3gwKR5MoZ9 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2021

It's the only time I've ever not been able to finish a match where I wasnt knocked out cold. Same block the hiptoss, backflip spot I did w/u & others 1000 times. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 8, 2021

Thank you Alex. Long overdue, but not too late. Pretty late though😁. Great to see you back btw. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 8, 2021

